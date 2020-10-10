Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Thomas Marth Sells 4,399 Shares of Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Marth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $26,525.97.

LLNW opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLNW. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

