LINKA (LINKA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,905.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, LINKA has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $13,905.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $564.35 or 0.04993137 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00054142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00030952 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

