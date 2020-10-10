LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LONZA GRP AG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $61.35 on Thursday. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

