Loop Capital Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.31.

NXPI stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,021.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $145.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

