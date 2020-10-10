Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after buying an additional 1,429,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $86,023,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.