LXI REIT (LXI.L) (LON:LXI) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of LXI REIT (LXI.L) (LON:LXI) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.80 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.46). Approximately 385,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 965,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LXI REIT (LXI.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.14 million and a PE ratio of 7.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. LXI REIT (LXI.L)’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About LXI REIT (LXI.L) (LON:LXI)

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

