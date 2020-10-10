Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 24,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Macerich by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 25,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Macerich by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Macerich by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macerich will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

