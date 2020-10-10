Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) were up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 18,777,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 7,253,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of $69.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 346.75%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Marathon Patent Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

