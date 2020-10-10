Marathon Patent Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 18,352 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average volume of 7,340 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Marathon Patent Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Patent Group stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Marathon Patent Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 346.75%.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

