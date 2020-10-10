Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.96.

Shares of MRVL opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

