Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $242.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 66.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

