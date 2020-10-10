Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Holdings Trimmed by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,492 shares of company stock worth $21,983,668 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.63.

MASI opened at $242.43 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.61 and a 200-day moving average of $219.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.