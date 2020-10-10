Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $224.83 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.61. The firm has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

