Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.29. 9,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 65,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

