Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 618.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 590,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,253,000 after acquiring an additional 508,340 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,563 shares of company stock worth $4,358,789. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

