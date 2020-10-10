Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Trading Down 4%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 20,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 800% from the average daily volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

About Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

