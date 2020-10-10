Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 609 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Okta by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 159,653 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $3,194,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Okta by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Okta by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $236.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average of $187.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of -124.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.25, for a total transaction of $584,748.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,475.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $284,806.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,757 shares of company stock valued at $56,263,332 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist upped their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

