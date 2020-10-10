Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 676 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

