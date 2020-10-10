Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,272 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 240.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after buying an additional 963,461 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $163.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $164.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

