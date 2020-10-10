Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at $83,952,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Square by 81.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,186,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after purchasing an additional 531,374 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $30,786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $43,015,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Square stock opened at $187.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 302.06 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $188.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

