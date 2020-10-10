Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Gary M. Owens Sells 1,000 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $275,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,465.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MLAB opened at $282.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -565.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.27 and a 200-day moving average of $234.26. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $284.08.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

