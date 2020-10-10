Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys Sells 942 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.90, for a total value of $260,839.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, John Sakys sold 298 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $74,500.00.

On Friday, August 14th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $244,000.00.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $282.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.26. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.90 and a 52-week high of $284.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLAB. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

