Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 6,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Metso from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metso presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Metso

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

