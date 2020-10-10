Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.4% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $17,099,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592,201 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $965,878,000 after purchasing an additional 85,696 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 353,937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $74,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.7% in the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.8% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $215.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.39. The company has a market cap of $1,633.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

