Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,377 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $215.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,633.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.39. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.