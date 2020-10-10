Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,831 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $17,099,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592,201 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,878,000 after acquiring an additional 85,696 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $215.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,633.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.