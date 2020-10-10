Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,167 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,048,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,530,942,000 after buying an additional 448,311 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 60,875 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $215.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,633.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.39. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

