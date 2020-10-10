MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 7.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $164.79 and last traded at $163.94. 167,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 87,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.12.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

