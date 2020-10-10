Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Receives $4.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

MLND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Millendo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $9.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 90.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

