Minereum Price Tops $0.31 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Minereum token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $2,740.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00251559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00092863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.03 or 0.01513176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00157358 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 10,253,939 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.