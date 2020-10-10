Moin (MOIN) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Moin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Moin has a market cap of $24,735.69 and approximately $210.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001750 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,519,862 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

