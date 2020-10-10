Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Earns Neutral Rating from CSFB

CSFB restated their neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MLLCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

MLLCF opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $28.00.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various biopharmaceutical products. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin-based anti-angiogenic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema diseases, as well as on a partnered pipeline that includes novel approaches to the treatment of severe ocular diseases.

