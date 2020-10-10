Monero Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $1.34 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $117.49 or 0.01039509 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Instant Bitex, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 158% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001238 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000605 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,723,193 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, Huobi, Coinbe, Poloniex, OKEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, BitBay, SouthXchange, Livecoin, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bitlish, Upbit, Graviex, Nanex, Coinut, Liquid, Kraken, Gate.io, Bisq, Exrates, Crex24, Tux Exchange, TradeOgre, DragonEX, Bittrex, CoinEx, Bitbns, Coindeal, Coinroom, OpenLedger DEX, Exmo, Ovis and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

