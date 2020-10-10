Mongolia Growth Group Ltd (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman Acquires 160,000 Shares

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,228,500.

Shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

