Morgan Stanley Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $446.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $446.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.27.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.51. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $247.50 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total transaction of $1,048,400.00. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $8,281,552 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.