Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.30

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $624.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabtesco Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.