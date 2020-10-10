Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,987 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $147,554.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 9,072 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $558,472.32.

NTRA stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $74.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at $264,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Natera by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Natera by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Natera by 31.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

