National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Andrew Agg Purchases 16 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg purchased 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £149.12 ($194.85).

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 7th, Andrew Agg purchased 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £144.33 ($188.59).

On Wednesday, July 15th, Andrew Agg purchased 15,794 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £139,145.14 ($181,817.77).

LON:NG opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.53. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 865.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 900.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 949 ($12.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,007.83 ($13.17).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

