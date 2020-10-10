NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann Sells 8,125 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,125.00.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $34.93.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NETGEAR by 632.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NETGEAR by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NETGEAR by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NETGEAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.