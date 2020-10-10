Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (NEV.V) (CVE:NEV) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (NEV.V) (CVE:NEV) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 9,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 159,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 million and a PE ratio of -19.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (NEV.V) (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's principal gold property is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 leased patents covering an area of 4,160 hectares located in White Pine County.

