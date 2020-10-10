New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $10.00 at CSFB

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective cut by CSFB from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.46.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,772,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,325,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 850,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,711,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 232,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

