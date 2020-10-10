Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.97 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Newton has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $718,505.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00251559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00092863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.03 or 0.01513176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00157358 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

