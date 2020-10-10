Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) Insider Bruce Hancox Acquires 154,330 Shares of Stock

Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) insider Bruce Hancox acquired 154,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$191,369.20 ($136,692.29).

Bruce Hancox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Bruce Hancox acquired 70,000 shares of Next Science stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,800.00 ($62,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.62.

About Next Science

Next Science Limited, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-toxic technology products with efficacy in eradicating biofilm based and free-floating bacteria. The company develops its products using its Xbio Technology platform. It offers SurgX, an innovative surgical gel designed to reduce superficial surgical site infections and protect wound tissue to facilitate natural healing; and Bactisure, a surgical lavage that is used to remove debris, including microorganisms from wounds.

