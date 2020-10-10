NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFI. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

NFI stock opened at C$17.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.17. NFI Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.12 and a 52-week high of C$33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$462.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.3618629 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,507,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,517,739.20.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

