NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Up 10.6%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s stock price rose 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 971,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,611,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

NGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $844.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

