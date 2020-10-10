Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $50.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nikola from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Nikola by 6,177.4% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

