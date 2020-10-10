NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $23.50

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. NMI has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,153,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of NMI by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 603,241 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NMI by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

