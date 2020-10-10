Nordstrom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 39,054 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 17,751 call options.

JWN opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.52. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.9% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

