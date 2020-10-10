Northland Securities Increases iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target to $95.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IRBT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Colliers Securities lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20. iRobot has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $199,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $48,457.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iRobot by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 21.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

