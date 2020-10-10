Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.97.

NCLH stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,861,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,834,000 after acquiring an additional 57,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 511,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 98.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,441 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

